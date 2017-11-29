Karl Darlow Unsure He'll Keep Place in Toon Starting Lineup After Replacing Rob Elliot in Midweek

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow isn't very confident he'll be kept in the starting lineup by Rafa Benitez after the Magpies' 2-2 draw with West Brom on Tuesday.

Darlow replaced Rob Elliot in the starting 11 for the match, but isn't sure he'll remain the top choice, given Benitez's penchant for chopping and changing.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“The manager rotates quite often, so you have to be ready each week and I’m just pleased to be back and playing for Newcastle,” he said to the Toon's official website after the draw.


“I was happy. I knew I needed to manage myself through my first game back after not playing for a while, but I felt good. I felt like I did alright, so we’ll see what kind of team he picks on Saturday!”

Darlow also praised his teammates, who showed "fight and courage" to claw their way back from 2-0 down and almost win the match in the end.

“It’s a big point and it keeps us going. 2-0 down away from home, the lads showed fight and courage to come back and play such good football, get the point and we could have nicked it right at the end.

“Ciaran’s goal was massive. It changed the game – after conceding the second, we quietened the crowd straight away. It was an important goal and we went from strength to strength after that.

The Magpies are now set to travel to Stamford Bridge, where they will have a dance with Premier League champions Chelsea. Elliot may return to the starting 11 for said match, but Darlow will hope he's done enough to win favour with the gaffer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters