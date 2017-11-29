Karl Darlow Unsure He'll Keep Place in Toon Starting Lineup After Replacing Rob Elliot in Midweek

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow isn't very confident he'll be kept in the starting lineup by Rafa Benitez after the Magpies' 2-2 draw with West Brom on Tuesday.

Darlow replaced Rob Elliot in the starting 11 for the match, but isn't sure he'll remain the top choice, given Benitez's penchant for chopping and changing.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“The manager rotates quite often, so you have to be ready each week and I’m just pleased to be back and playing for Newcastle,” he said to the Toon's official website after the draw.





“I was happy. I knew I needed to manage myself through my first game back after not playing for a while, but I felt good. I felt like I did alright, so we’ll see what kind of team he picks on Saturday!”

Darlow also praised his teammates, who showed "fight and courage" to claw their way back from 2-0 down and almost win the match in the end.

KARL DARLOW praised his teammates for their “fight” and “courage” as #NUFC fought back to claim a point at @WBA tonight.



👉🏽 https://t.co/fLE2tgAOVM pic.twitter.com/IDq5KzMUVV — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 28, 2017

“It’s a big point and it keeps us going. 2-0 down away from home, the lads showed fight and courage to come back and play such good football, get the point and we could have nicked it right at the end.

“Ciaran’s goal was massive. It changed the game – after conceding the second, we quietened the crowd straight away. It was an important goal and we went from strength to strength after that.

The Magpies are now set to travel to Stamford Bridge, where they will have a dance with Premier League champions Chelsea. Elliot may return to the starting 11 for said match, but Darlow will hope he's done enough to win favour with the gaffer.