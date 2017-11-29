Southampton travel to Manchester on Wednesday to face Manchester City in a Premier League match.

Manchester City enter Wednesday in first place on the Premier League table, winning 12 out of their first 13 games on the season. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Saturday to advance their lead. Forward Sergio Agüero has paced the squad, scoring nine goals in nine matches on the season.

Southampton remain in the middle of the table with 16 points from 13 games on the season. In their last match, The Saints defeated Everton 4-1. While Southampton's defense has excelled, allowing 15 goals, forwards Charlie Austin and Manolo Gabbiadini have struggled to get going as The Saints have scored just 13 goals so far.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.