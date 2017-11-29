Mauricio Pochettino Admits Poor 1st Half Performance Cost Tottenham the Game Against Leicester

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was scathing in his assessment of Tottenham's performance, after he watched his side lose 2-1 to Leicester on Tuesday.

Sumptuous first half goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez proved to be Spurs' undoing, while wasteful finishing cost Pochettino his side getting anything from the game, despite the late Harry Kane goal giving hope of a comeback.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Pochettino said: "We cannot start like this. We spoke before the game about our focus but we were poor in this phase of the game.

"We were so poor in our performance. We need to improve and be critical about our performance, because we did not play they way we are used to."

Tottenham's latest defeat is their second in their last three Premier League games, picking up a solitary point within that time.

The defeat sees Spurs stay 5th in the Premier League, although could be as low as 6th after the fixtures on Wednesday, potentially 16 points of the leaders Manchester City.

Despite an improved performance in the second half from Tottenham, Pochettino was more upset with the manner of his side's defeat rather than the defeat itself.

He continued, stating: "The second half we were more aggressive and started to play the game. We were critical of ourselves at half-time and it's difficult to start the way we did and win games.

"It's true we are disappointed and frustrated, but not only for the defeat but also the performance."

Pochettino will be hoping that his fortunes in the Premier League will change when Tottenham face Watford this Saturday, before completing their Champions League group campaign against Apoel Nicosia a week on Wednesday.