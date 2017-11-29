Peter Crouch Ready to Lead Stoke Attacking Line Against Liverpool

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch is primed and ready to start up front against his former side, should manager Mark Hughes entrust him with such a responsibility.

The 36-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match this season, but has come off the bench nine times - each lasting less than thirty minutes.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Despite being largely confined to a substitute role, the 6ft7 forward is the club's joint top scorer with three goals, matching ex-Bundesliga trio Mame Biram Diouf, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Speaking on Stoke's official site, Crouch had his say on the match: "I had a great time at Liverpool and it was a special place for me, and it will always remain that way.

"We have done pretty well against them at home, though, so hopefully, we can keep that going again on Wednesday and pick up the points we are desperate for."

The Potters are in turmoil as one win in six has put them in harm's way, sitting in 15th, but will be hopeful Crouch - who extended his contract this week - can change that.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"In terms of playing, I would love to start the game, I know I am getting on in my age, but physically I feel great, and the manager knows that.

"He knows that he can call upon me to come off the bench and try and help the team, but I would love to get a few more starts, too, and help the team start moving up the table.

"I am in good condition and feel ready to go whenever he gives me the nod."

Though having conceded the most goals in the league - joint with West Ham - Stoke have scored the most in the lower half of the table, and will see a shaky Liverpool defence as a chance to extend that.

