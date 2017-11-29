Real Madrid Could Sell 4 Players to Raise Money for Neymar's Mammoth Release Clause

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez will attempt to move on four key men from his Champions League and La Liga-winning squad in order to raise enough money to bring Neymar back to Spain.

The Brazilian, who will turn 26 next February, joined Paris-St-Germain last summer in a world-record €220m transfer move that saw him leave Barcelona after four years in Catalonia.

Now that he's enjoying some astonishing form, already providing 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, Neymar is still the most wanted man in the world of football.

🔥🔥🔥



Goals this season...



- Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe: 43



- Real Madrid: 42



- Arsenal: 33#PSG pic.twitter.com/EAqaLG3vK8 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 22, 2017

Everyone wants him, but very few can afford to buy him, as the 25-year-old is thought to be tied to PSG by a whopping €250m release clause.

Therefore, according to Diario Gol, Los Blancos president Perez already has a plan to raise such an amount: he reportedly intends to offload the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Rafa Varane, whose sales should be enough to trigger the Brazilian's break clause.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be excluded from this top-class poker of players, Perez is expecting to make around €80m from selling Bale, 60m for his French striker Benzema, and 50m each for Varane and Rodriguez.

And if the likelihood of seeing him in a white jersey at the Bernabeu wasn't already high enough, recent comments from the Samba boy's father have fueled even further speculation.

Asked whether he would completely rule out the possibility that his prodigious son will eventually end up at Real Madrid in the future, he told Fox Sports (via Metro): "Right now, there is no thought and answering this is just discussing an impossibility. I can’t talk about negotiations in five or six years."

Neymar Snr continued: "Neymar has a lengthy contract at PSG and has just arrived. We’ve been here for three months and there is already talk of an exit. It is difficult to talk about these things."

The striker has often been linked with a return to his motherland, to which his father responded: "I don’t believe Neymar will leave Europe within eight years.

"Our job is to keep him in the place we have dreamt of, and our dream was to come to Europe. For this reason, I don’t see Neymar returning."