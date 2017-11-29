'Secret Clause' in New Messi Deal Hands Barca Megastar Huge Say Over Future Targets

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Lionel Messi has been given a secret clause in his new Barcelona contract that ensures he'll have a huge say in who the Catalan giants buy.

Diario Gol has claimed that the legendary La Blaugrana player will offer his opinion on potential new signings before Barca go out and actively try to prise them away from their respective clubs.

Messi ended speculation over his own future with Barcelona last Saturday as he put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half year deal which contains a mammoth release clause fee of £626m.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

That clause isn't the only stipulation that the 30-year-old apparently wanted inserted into his new contract, however, and reports in Spain have now offered up what that may be.

Messi was said to have been consulted over the possible signings of Luis Suarez and Paulinho before they moved to the Nou Camp and, given both players' excellent careers at the club to date, has seen the playmaker's stock in judging fellow stars rise significantly in the corridors of power.

That has led to Barcelona agreeing to Messi's demands to have an even greater say in who they look to add to their first-team set up as the Argentina international wishes to surround himself with the best players on the planet before he hangs up his boots in the future.

The Spanish press has alleged that Messi interfered in Barca's transfer plans in the past, with speculation suggesting that he has told the club not to sign certain players that he does not rate.

Whether this new clause has an effect on Barca's protracted pursuit of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is up for debate but, if Messi decides that the Brazilian is a perfect fit for his team, the chances of the Reds hanging on to Coutinho will fade even further.

