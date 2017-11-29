Sergio Ramos Tweets Heartfelt Support Following Yet Another Santi Cazorla Injury Setback

November 29, 2017

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tweeted his support to Santi Cazorla, after the Arsenal midfielder announced yet another setback in his arduous road to recovery from an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old has not played a game of football since October 2016, and after a failed surgery on his ankle, Cazorla has had to undergo eight more as a result of infection and its inability to heal.

Recently there was good news. It appeared the Spaniard was finally on the road to recovery following one final session under the knife - an instance that required a skin graft, and left part of his tattoo sleeve from his arm being removed, and subsequently placed onto his ankle.

He broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday:

The heartbreaking tweet roughly translates to:

"Some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of return to the playing fields, I maintain the illusion and motivation to enjoy my great passion, soccer. #football"


Cazorla isn't without the support of fellow teammates, though. Despite receiving a lot of hate for his antics on the pitch, Madrid skipper Ramos has proven that he will always be there for his friends, and Santi is no exception; Ramos tweeting his support also through a tweet:

"Friend, soccer is in debt with you. Head high and cheer up. We're with you. Lots of encouragement and a strong hug, bro @19SCazorla!"

It now seems like forever since Cazorla grace the pitch, and at one point he was told not to expect to be able to kick a ball again. The Arsenal man's return still seems far away, and there is no word of when that day will arrive just yet.

