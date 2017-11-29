Shocking Stat Reveals Just How Bad West Brom Have Been at Holding onto a Lead This Season

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

West Brom have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side this season.

The Baggies, who sacked Tony Pulis over a week ago and have now appointed Alan Pardew as his successor, have seen their opponents come from behind to rescue a point on five separate occasions this season, the majority of which have come at the Hawthorns.

A late Peter Crouch header saw West Brom have to settle with a point on match day three this season, despite Jay Rodriguez putting the Baggies into the lead.

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucouré and Richarlison then rescued a point for the Hornets to deny West Brom their third win of the season on match day seven, home fans once again seeing their side throw away the lead the Hawthorns.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Leicester City's Algerian duo of Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez then combined to deny West Brom a win at the King Power Stadium in their next Premier League game.

Most recently for the Baggies, Tottenham's Harry Kane cancelled out Salomón Rondón's early goal at Wembley at the weekend, before another two-goal lead was thrown away against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Ciaran Clark scored the Magpies first before an own goal from Jonny Evans levelled the scoreline with just over five minutes left at the Hawthorns on match day 14.

