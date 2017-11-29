How to Watch Stoke City vs Liverpool: Live Stream, Game Time

How to watch Stoke City vs. Liverpool in the Premier League on November 29.

By Avi Creditor
November 29, 2017

Liverpool hopes to recover from blowing a pair of late leads last week by going to Stoke and coming out with a win when the two sides meet in midweek Premier League action on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side blew a 3-0 lead to Sevilla in the Champions League and then let Chelsea steal a 1-1 draw at Anfield over the weekend, and the Reds will hope for a more complete performance against a Stoke side that has won just once in its last six games and has conceded multiple goals in five of those outings. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

