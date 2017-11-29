Suarez Told Referee 'You S**t Yourself' & Called Him 'F*****G Midget' After Messi's Bizarre No Goal

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Luis Suarez was more upset than Lionel Messi after the Argentinian's strike - that clearly went well over the line against Valencia - was not registered as a goal.

Messi's shot was fumbled by Valencia goalie Neto, with the ball hitting his legs rather awkwardly and rolling past the goal line. Yet the match referee, Iglesias Villanueva, had the ball sent back into play without a change on the scoreboard.

Spanish football show El Día Después had lip readers relay exactly what was said during the melee that followed the disallowed goal. And Suarez, as you must have expected, was extremely disrespectful.

"Eres un cagón. Enano de mierda," the Uruguayan was said to have told the referee (H/T Diario AS).

This roughly translates to :"You sh*t yourself. You f*****g midget."

Fotopress/GettyImages

Messi probably had been more angry. But the lip readers have revealed that all he said was: "Can we talk? Can we talk? If this is the line, it was there.

"It was a goal."

The game would finish at 1-1, with Jordi Alba having to come to the rescue eight minutes from time, following Rodrigo's opener in the 60th minute.

"Technology would be the best solution in those situations where there is no doubt, football needs that," Andres Iniesta said after the match.

"There was no possible different interpretation and those who need to implement the necessary equipment should continue analysing this to bring it as soon as possible."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters