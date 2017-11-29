West Brom Appoint Alan Pardew as New Head Coach to Replace Sacked Tony Pulis

November 29, 2017

West Bromwich Albion have announced the hiring of Alan Pardew as new Baggies' head coach to replace former boss Tony Pulis, who was sacked by the club earlier this month.

Pardew has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the Hawthorns that will run to the end of the 2019/20 season and has already added former Newcastle assistant John Carver to his staff.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," the ex-Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace manager told WBA.co.uk.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I'm aware that while I'm joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition."

West Brom chairman John Williams added, "Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our Club can benefit.

"We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era under his charge."

An assistant to Pulis and a former Baggies manager himself, Gary Megson had taken temporary charge of the team in the absence of a permanent boss. He oversaw consecutive draws against Tottenham and Newcastle, but will now leave the club.

