West Ham Boss David Moyes Explains Why He Won't Rely on January Transfer Market to Strengthen Squad

West Ham manager David Moyes has hinted that he won't be reliant on the January transfer window to fix his squad, but didn't hesitate to add that there will be reinforcements in certain areas should he feel the need to do improve his team.

Having taken charge of the Hammers earlier on in November, Moyes has since overseen two games - only managing to pick up one single point in that time and while he attempts to sort his side's problems ahead of January, questions have understandably been asked about the upcoming window.

However, the Scotsman refused to give much away in terms of signing players after Christmas (if there is anything to give away) ahead of his side's fixture against Everton on Wednesday night:

“I’m not bothered too much about who is not at the club,” He told Daily Star.

“I really think about the players who are here and really moulding them into a team which can get enough results to make sure we move up the league.”

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“If we’re in the same position, I have no doubts that the owners would support any right deals.

“The important thing is we try to sign good players for the future, but who could do a job immediately.”

Moyes' side travels north to Goodison Park in a bid to get the best of fellow strugglers Everton, and a win for either side would help that team out massively.

Should West Ham come away victorious, they could be lifted as high as 13th in the league, whereas a win for Everton would create space between the Merseyside outfit and the relegation zone, potentially placing them as high as 12th.