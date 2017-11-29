Young Goalkeeper Luke O'Reilly Joins Spurs After Cardiff Release

Goalkeeper Luke O'Reilly has joined Tottenham Hotspurs after apparently signing a contract on the 9 September this year, officially making him a Spurs player.

The news comes from This Is Futbol, who spotted documentations on the official website of the Football Association of O'Reilly, among many others.

The 21-year-old was released by Cardiff City, following the end of last season, but the FA site shows he has signed with Spurs, despite the club not making an official announcement.

Loved this week training with England. Great experience Thanks for everything @FraserForster @TomHeatonGK @JackButland_One pic.twitter.com/YtlU2BxmlG — Luke O'Reilly (@LOReilly47) June 9, 2017

Since joining almost two months ago, O'Reilly has been frequently featuring for the Spurs U21 team, with Alfie Whiteman standing between the sticks for the U23 development squad.

O'Reilly's official Twitter account (@LOReilly47) clearly identifies him as a Spurs player and the player himself, but is seemingly not on the club's official website.

Soon after being released by the Bluebirds, O'Reilly got to train with Joe Hart, Tom Heaton, Fraser Forster, Jack Butland and other important England goalkeepers for a whole week.