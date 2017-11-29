Young Goalkeeper Luke O'Reilly Joins Spurs After Cardiff Release

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Goalkeeper Luke O'Reilly has joined Tottenham Hotspurs after apparently signing a contract on the 9 September this year, officially making him a Spurs player.

The news comes from This Is Futbol, who spotted documentations on the official website of the Football Association of O'Reilly, among many others.

The 21-year-old was released by Cardiff City, following the end of last season, but the FA site shows he has signed with Spurs, despite the club not making an official announcement.

Since joining almost two months ago, O'Reilly has been frequently featuring for the Spurs U21 team, with Alfie Whiteman standing between the sticks for the U23 development squad.

O'Reilly's official Twitter account (@LOReilly47) clearly identifies him as a Spurs player and the player himself, but is seemingly not on the club's official website. 

Soon after being released by the Bluebirds, O'Reilly got to train with Joe Hart, Tom Heaton, Fraser Forster, Jack Butland and other important England goalkeepers for a whole week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters