Andre Villas-Boas Quits Manager Job in China to Compete in 2018 Dakar Rally

Remember Andre Villas-Boas? Premier League watchers met the Portuguese manager when he joined Chelsea in 2011. AVB failed to last one full season at the Blues, and soon found himself the manager at Tottenham Hotspur.

He was the brains behind bringing Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela to Spurs. He also signed Roberto Soldado and Paulinho, but Spurs fans would rather forget the latter two.

Villas-Boas somewhat dropped off the radar after leaving Spurs in 2013. His next job was in Russia as he managed Zenit Saint Petersburg for two years. But until very recently, AVB has been in charge of Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League.

In a very unexpected turn, Villas-Boas has quit his job in Shanghai and seems to be turning away from football all together. The 40-year-old former manager has announced that he will be competing in the 2018 Dakar Rally.

Andre Villas-Boas

2011 Porto

2012 Chelsea

2013 Spurs

2016 Zenit

2017 Shanghai

2018 Rally Driver in Dakar Rally — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 30, 2017

For those who are not off-roading enthusiasts, the Dakar Rally is an off-road endurance race now held in South America. It is a two week long event which will see Villas-Boas drive a Toyota Hilux from Peru to Argentina.

AVB did initially want to compete on a motorbike, but has been persuaded to instead opt for a car where he will race with co-driver Ruben Faria.

🚗 Andre Villas-Boas has quit Shanghai SIPG...



🤔 and has decided to race in the Dakar Rally. pic.twitter.com/i5OThekNbr — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) November 29, 2017

"I spoke with my friend Alex Doringer, the manager of the KTM team, who told me that I would still need a full year's preparation to get there and that it was better to consider doing it with a car," said Villas-Boas (via Standard Sport).

"So I got in touch with Team Overdrive and here I am!"

The race will begin on the 6th of January and finish in Argentina on the 20th. Villas-Boas will follow in the footsteps of his uncle who took part in the event in 1982.