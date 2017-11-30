Arsene Wenger Praises 'Fantastic' Second-Half as Huddersfield Win Is Marred By Lacazette Injury

Arsène Wenger confirmed that star striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss Arsenal's match against Manchester United this weekend, the French striker having picked up a groin injury in the first-half of their 5-0 win over Huddersfield.





Despite struggling to get into the game, Arsenal were able to blitz the travelling Terriers away by scoring three goals in just four second-half minutes.

Turning a tight game in a superb 🖐🏼 - 0 win! The Emirates is our fortress! #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal #AFCvHTFC 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/LWMY5cgYG7 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 29, 2017

"Lacazette has a groin problem and will certainly be out for Saturday’s game," Wenger told the Arsenal website after the full-time whistle.





"I felt that I was not pleased with everything, but we started well and I think after that we slowly lot a bit of our edge, the urgency in our game and a little bit as well in the second half we gave them one or two chances.

"We missed as well the second goal, but after that once we scored we played with freedom, with drive, with creativity and our link play became fantastic to watch in the last 20 minutes.

"I’m convinced that we played with a bit of fear at one-nil at some stage because we didn’t play with the freedom, the passes didn’t come early enough.

"We played a bit inhibited and when we scored the second goal everybody was suddenly had more movement and passed the ball quicker, they struggled as well maybe and thought that was game over."