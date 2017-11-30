Burnley Striker Chris Wood Relishing Chance to Win Against Former Club Leicester City

Burnley will travel to Leicester on Saturday for their next Premier League fixture, and it will be homecoming of sorts for Clarets forward Chris Wood.

Wood became Burnley's club record signing when he joined from Leeds United last summer for a reported £15m. But before his time at Leeds, the New Zealand international had a three-year stint at Leicester City.

The 25-year-old made 62 appearances for the Foxes in his time at the club, scoring 20 goals. After spending two seasons with Leicester in the Championship, the club were promoted to the Premier League and Wood soon saw his playing time cut.

He was loaned out to Ipswich during his third season at Leicester, and then moved to Leeds to following summer. Now, Wood is looking forward to facing his former club in Burnley colours.

"I am looking forward to it," said Wood (via the Burnley Express). "I had a great time there, I really enjoyed it and it’ll be nice to go back there for the first time. It’s going to be a tough one but it’s going to be a good one."

Wood has four league goals for Burnley this season. He reflected on his time at Leicester following the Clarets' 2-1 win over Bournemouth in midweek: "Two-and-a-half years is a big chunk of my career. It shaped me in good and bad ways because it didn’t always go my own way."

He added, "I always believed that I could [cut it in the Premier League] but I never got the chance with them. I had to work hard and fight to get my way off the bench. It was tough but it turned me in to the player that I am today."

Of course, Leicester went on to win the league title in their second season back in the top flight. But Chris Wood wants the chance to prove his worth to the club that let him go:

"They [Leicester] went on to do some great things. It’s nice to see. But it’s one that we’ll be going there to take all three points."