David Wagner 'Disappointed' After Being Left Empty-Handed​ as Clinical Arsenal Score 5

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

David Wagner has said that Arsenal gave Huddersfield a "lesson in being clinical" on Wednesday, with the 5-0 scoreline not a true reflection on the Terriers performance.

The German, who has recently been linked with the managerial position at Borussia Dortmund, also claimed that his conscious effort to match Arsenal's formation worked for the majority of the game in north London.

"Congratulations to Arsenal on the win; they deserved it," Wagner said, as quoted by the Huddersfield Twitter account. "We had our best period, with two big chances, then they scored three in five minutes. They gave us a lesson in being clinical.

"The players have their best against a top team tonight. We will be strong enough to leave this result - a harsh defeat - behind us quickly. The next game is just around the corner.

"At half-time, we wanted to be braver on the ball to create something. Before the second goal, we did create two opportunities we have to score. After that, they showed their quality.

"It’s a disappointing result; one we didn’t expect or one we like. It didn’t depend on our formation change; it’s down to their top quality.

"We wanted to match their formation with a 5-4-1 out of possession and with fresh legs. It worked for 68 minutes; they created a low number of chances. We just have to score our opportunities."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters