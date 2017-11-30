David Wagner 'Disappointed' After Being Left Empty-Handed​ as Clinical Arsenal Score 5

David Wagner has said that Arsenal gave Huddersfield a "lesson in being clinical" on Wednesday, with the 5-0 scoreline not a true reflection on the Terriers performance.

The German, who has recently been linked with the managerial position at Borussia Dortmund, also claimed that his conscious effort to match Arsenal's formation worked for the majority of the game in north London.

DW: “the @premierleague being difficult isn’t a surprise. We have to put opponents under pressure by using our chances.” #htafc (DTS) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 29, 2017

"Congratulations to Arsenal on the win; they deserved it," Wagner said, as quoted by the Huddersfield Twitter account. "We had our best period, with two big chances, then they scored three in five minutes. They gave us a lesson in being clinical.

"The players have their best against a top team tonight. We will be strong enough to leave this result - a harsh defeat - behind us quickly. The next game is just around the corner.

"At half-time, we wanted to be braver on the ball to create something. Before the second goal, we did create two opportunities we have to score. After that, they showed their quality.

"It’s a disappointing result; one we didn’t expect or one we like. It didn’t depend on our formation change; it’s down to their top quality.

"We wanted to match their formation with a 5-4-1 out of possession and with fresh legs. It worked for 68 minutes; they created a low number of chances. We just have to score our opportunities."