Isco Praises Zidane for Being First Real Madrid Boss to Let Him Flourish in Correct Position

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Rousing performances in recent months have ensured Isco is one of the first names on the Real Madrid’s team sheet, and the Spaniard has credited his development from mercurial talent to key man to Zinedine Zidane.

Under the Frenchman, the former Malaga midfielder has demonstrated how easily he can deploy his skillset when played in his preferred position, racking up four goals and three assists so far this season in La Liga.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

“Zidane has given me the chance to be important," Isco told Fox Sport Italia"He has been the only Madrid coach to have played me in my position and I'm very happy to have restored my confidence on the pitch.”

Isco has spent time under some of the best coaches in recent years, playing for Malaga under former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, before being brought to the Bernabeu by Carlo Ancelotti.

The playmaker also spent six months under the tutelage of current Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez. However, it is apparently only Zidane - who took over in 2016 - who trusted him in his proper position.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Zidane was named FIFA Men's Coach of the Year 2017 back in October, having led Real to their second consecutive Champions League title in the 2016-17 season.

Spain international Isco also went on to reveal the reason regarding his goal celebration with captain Sergio Ramos.

"We have a joke between [Ramos] and me," he noted.

"We say that our feet smell, so when one of us scores we celebrate in that way."

