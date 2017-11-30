Joe Hart Reveals Former Boss Slaven Bilic Created an 'Uncomfortable Situation' at West Ham

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart has revealed that former manager Slaven Bilic had created an uncomfortable situation for the players in the run up to his dismissal earlier this month.

The Hammers are in a difficult situation, and sit 18th having won just two of their 14 games so far in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Under Bilic the team leaked goals, and nothing much has changed so far under new manager David Moyes, with England stopper Hart coming in for a lot of criticism himself for his sub-par performances this season.

Never one to mince his words, the Manchester City loanee revealed the truth about working under Bilic club's official website.

"The manager’s [David Moyes'] primary focus has been to get us back into a good place. That’s no disrespect to Slaven [Bilic], because I really enjoyed the short time I worked with him and he is a good man, but I just felt there was an uncomfortable situation for everyone.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"So, the decision got made and David has come in and it’s quite a simple job in his eyes, and in our eyes, which is getting us playing as a team in a strong formation and making us accountable for mistakes and not being in position, and that’s how we’re playing at the moment.

"In my opinion, it’s good and strong and organised and I like the fact that people are held accountable. Every training session needs to be trained to the maximum and that’s going to help us as a team."

The Irons were thrashed 4-0 by struggling Everton on Wednesday, and will be hoping to bounce back against league leaders Manchester City no less at the Etihad on Sunday - a game Hart, of course, will be ineligible for.

