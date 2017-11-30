Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Impressed with Striker Dominic Solanke Following Win Against Stoke

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for England striker Dominic Solanke following his side's 3-0 win against Stoke at the Britannia Stadium.

Solanke, who recently got his first call up to the England senior team, joined Liverpool from rivals Chelsea in the summer, after impressing in the U20 World Cup. The youngster has found time on the pitch difficult to come by this season, but was given a rare start against the Potters on Wednesday.

Dominic Solanke with his assist on his first @premierleague start for Liverpool, in the same month he’s made his senior @England debut - what a November it’s been for the striker! 🔴🦁👏 — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) November 29, 2017

Klopp, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, spoke highly of the young man in his post-match press conference. "He should have scored," Klopp smiled. "Fantastic boy, well-deserved, really happy he could do that. Fantastic player.

"He can improve in pretty much everything but he's already a good player, so that's probably the best news, so I'm really happy I could give him this opportunity tonight. He has to work like all the others but everybody who is with England thought tonight 'that looks good' – really good player."

Solanke’s first premier league start, and he has been impressive. He missed a key opportunity, but he is creating key chances which is a positive step forward. He needs to take those chances though. — ' (@VintageFirmino) November 29, 2017

Solanke provide an assist on his full Premier League debut, setting up Sadio Mane's opener with a very clever flick. With Brighton up next for the Reds, the Englishman could find himself in the starting line up again, especially as Klopp looks to rest key players ahead of a crunch Champions League fixture against Spartak Moscow.





As for Liverpool, the signing of Mohamed Salah has been quite possibly the best of the summer. The Egyptian has 18 goals already this season, which for a winger is unbelievable.

67" Mo Salah on for Solanke 🔄

77" Mo Salah goal ⚽️

83" Mo Salah goal ⚽️



At £37m, is he the buy of the season? pic.twitter.com/DUFvLPHvVD — BetVictor (@BetVictor) November 30, 2017

Liverpool sit fifth in the league, with the margin between themselves, Arsenal and Chelsea very small. If results favour the Merseyside club they could be sitting fourth come next week.