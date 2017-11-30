Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Impressed with Striker Dominic Solanke Following Win Against Stoke

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for England striker Dominic Solanke following his side's 3-0 win against Stoke at the Britannia Stadium.

Solanke, who recently got his first call up to the England senior team, joined Liverpool from rivals Chelsea in the summer, after impressing in the U20 World Cup. The youngster has found time on the pitch difficult to come by this season, but was given a rare start against the Potters on Wednesday. 

Klopp, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, spoke highly of the young man in his post-match press conference. "He should have scored," Klopp smiled. "Fantastic boy, well-deserved, really happy he could do that. Fantastic player.

"He can improve in pretty much everything but he's already a good player, so that's probably the best news, so I'm really happy I could give him this opportunity tonight. He has to work like all the others but everybody who is with England thought tonight 'that looks good' – really good player."

Solanke provide an assist on his full Premier League debut, setting up Sadio Mane's opener with a very clever flick. With Brighton up next for the Reds, the Englishman could find himself in the starting line up again, especially as Klopp looks to rest key players ahead of a crunch Champions League fixture against Spartak Moscow.


As for Liverpool, the signing of Mohamed Salah has been quite possibly the best of the summer. The Egyptian has 18 goals already this season, which for a winger is unbelievable.

Liverpool sit fifth in the league, with the margin between themselves, Arsenal and Chelsea very small. If results favour the Merseyside club they could be sitting fourth come next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters