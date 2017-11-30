David Silva Signs Manchester City Contract Extension Through 2020

The Spanish midfielder has committed to another year at Manchester City, extending his current deal.

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Manchester City have provided their fans with the news they've all been waiting for, with David Silva having finally extended his contract.

The new deal had been in the pipeline for months, and Pep Guardiola had only talked in the past few days about the situation, but Silva finally committed to another year at the Etihad, as confirmed by the club's official website.

The Spaniard has been once of the finest midfielders ever to have graced the Premier League and arguably City's greatest player - and this season the midfield meastro has gone up another level.

The former Valencia star has tabled eight assists in 14 appearances so far, and has looked fitter and more influential than ever at the age of 31.

Speculation during the summer had actually linked Silva with a move away from the club, and some fans viewed the purchase of Bernardo Silva as the gradual phasing out period for the man affectionately known as 'Merlin'.

Silva said of his extension: "I am so happy to have committed my future to City. I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

"The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come."

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters