Manchester City have provided their fans with the news they've all been waiting for, with David Silva having finally extended his contract.

The new deal had been in the pipeline for months, and Pep Guardiola had only talked in the past few days about the situation, but Silva finally committed to another year at the Etihad, as confirmed by the club's official website.

The Spaniard has been once of the finest midfielders ever to have graced the Premier League and arguably City's greatest player - and this season the midfield meastro has gone up another level.

The former Valencia star has tabled eight assists in 14 appearances so far, and has looked fitter and more influential than ever at the age of 31.

Speculation during the summer had actually linked Silva with a move away from the club, and some fans viewed the purchase of Bernardo Silva as the gradual phasing out period for the man affectionately known as 'Merlin'.

Silva said of his extension: "I am so happy to have committed my future to City. I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

"The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come."