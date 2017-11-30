WATCH: Man City's Benjamin Mendy Sprints in Celebration Despite ACL Injury

He’s got wheels!

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was reported to have run at 19 km/h as he sprinted down the touchline to celebrate following his club's late winner against Southampton, despite the Frenchman being currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

Raheem Sterling's late goal at the Etihad sparked mad celebrations on Wednesday as they secured yet another late win. 

Players and staff all ran on to the pitch in celebration, and in a funny twist the injured Mendy was seen sprinting down the touchline to join in with the celebration.

The ex-Monaco man is an avid user of Twitter and posted again after the game, with a video of him running, mostly on one leg, towards his teammates.

Following the game, his manager Pep Guardiola said: "Benjamin is crazy. He has a six month injury and is running!", as quoted by the Mirror.

Mendy ruptured his ACL against Crystal Palace in September, and will be out for the majority of the season. The French international is said to be one of the main characters in the City dressing room and after Wednesday night's incident, it isn't hard to see why.

As for his side, it was a tough game against a strong and resilient Southampton side. A Virgil van Dijk own goal put the home side ahead before Oriel Romeu levelled for the visitors. It looked as though City would be frustrated and end up with a point, but in the 96th minute Sterling curled the ball in from outside the box for the win. 

It wasn't the first time this season that City scored late to secure victory. Against Bournemouth early on in the season, it was the Englishman again who scored late on. It is a sign of Champions to score in the last minutes of the game, like Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson.

