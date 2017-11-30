Manchester United Legend Gary Neville's Harsh Message to Misfiring £75m Striker

Manchester United Legend Gary Neville sent out a big message to current Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku, as the Belgian endures a dismal goal drought.

Speaking in his Class of ’92 Diary on Sky Sports, the former England right-back spoke about how this is a “critical stage of the season where he has to deliver.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lukaku left Everton for Manchester United for a fee of around £75m this summer, but after initially hitting the ground running, has only recorded a single goal in his last 11 games.

Neville said: “He was brought in to score goals in the games which United were drawing last season.

“However, it is in the big matches where they now need him most. If there is a way to get at Arsenal and Manchester City, then it is by really going at their defences.”

Romelu Lukaku made his 200th #PL appearance in #WATMUN – only 10 players have scored more goals than the Belgian (93) after 200 outings in the competition pic.twitter.com/837zwuHRpS — Premier League (@premierleague) November 28, 2017

At the end of September, Lukaku had 11 goals in all competitions so far in the season, but after the October international break, that fierce goal threat seems to have disappeared.

Gary Neville spoke about how Lukaku will ultimately be measured by his goals, no matter how hard he tries to rectify his form.

“For a striker, it is all about your goals and unfortunately, people will always measure him by that, but away from the goals his contribution has to be big, to mess their centre-halves about.

“He's had his struggles but ultimately that was always going to happen at some point after his blistering start, but this is a critical stage of the season where he has to deliver.”