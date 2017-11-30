Mauricio Pellegrino 'Proud' of His Southampton Players Despite Disappointing Man City Defeat

Despite a resilient Southampton display against Manchester City on Wednesday night that had frustrated the league leaders up until the dying minutes of injury time, a sensational Raheem Sterling strike which crushed the Saints players' hopes of a point.

The valiant defeat leaves Mauricio Pellegrino's side in 11th with three losses from their last four Premier League outings.

However, Pellegrino remains 'proud' of his Southampton side's effort, as the Saints made things very difficult for the league leaders throughout the tie at the Etihad, with Oriol Romeu's clinical finish bringing the scores level before Sterling's late decider.

In his post-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website, the Argentine said: “All of us are disappointed in the dressing room because I think we did a really, really hard job for 95 minutes.

”We can be proud of how we played and how we suffered, because we were really competitive.That’s something that is one of my goals with this club – to be really competitive regardless of the opponent or the pitch.





“This is something completely different to having players with quality. To be competitive is about spirit and about character, which is what we had and I am really proud of my players.”

Next up for Southampton is a south coast derby away to Bournemouth on Sunday.