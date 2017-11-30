Mauricio Pellegrino 'Proud' of His Southampton Players Despite Disappointing Man City Defeat

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Despite a resilient Southampton display against Manchester City on Wednesday night that had frustrated the league leaders up until the dying minutes of injury time, a sensational Raheem Sterling strike which crushed the Saints players' hopes of a point.

The valiant defeat leaves Mauricio Pellegrino's side in 11th with three losses from their last four Premier League outings.

However, Pellegrino remains 'proud' of his Southampton side's effort, as the Saints made things very difficult for the league leaders throughout the tie at the Etihad, with Oriol Romeu's clinical finish bringing the scores level before Sterling's late decider. 

In his post-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website, the Argentine said: “All of us are disappointed in the dressing room because I think we did a really, really hard job for 95 minutes.

”We can be proud of how we played and how we suffered, because we were really competitive.That’s something that is one of my goals with this club – to be really competitive regardless of the opponent or the pitch.


“This is something completely different to having players with quality. To be competitive is about spirit and about character, which is what we had and I am really proud of my players.”

Next up for Southampton is a south coast derby away to Bournemouth on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters