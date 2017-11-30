Neymar Move to Real Madrid Seems Unlikely as Ronaldo Is Unwilling to Play With the Brazilian

Real Madrid will now not be making a move for PSG's Neymar Jr over the next 12 months as Los Blancos star man Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly refusing to play with the Brazilian.

Such a transfer would certainly cause uproar for many of the club's supporters, particularly with his links with rivals Barcelona, but any immediate move now seems unlikely.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Reported by Diario Gol, Neymar Jr has found life difficult in Paris with well documented clashes with head coach Unai Emery and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. In addition, the on-going interest of Real Madrid has also unsettled the striker and caused unrest.





Now, it looks as though a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer will not happen, with influential Ronaldo raising his own concerns and specifying his unwillingness to sanction such a move.

Philipp Schmidli/GettyImages

Although all may not be lost. It is believed that the Portuguese international is expected to leave the club within the next two seasons and Neymar Jr would be the ideal replacement to fill the huge void left behind.

Nevertheless, such a deal would no doubt involve smashing the existing world record transfer that PSG paid Barcelona to secure Neymar's services at €222m last summer.

Neymar is unlikely to have a release clause written into his contract at PSG to maximise his transfer value, but the Parisian club would certainly be unwilling to let him go on the cheap.

However, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not afraid to spend big money on transfers if it means it improves his team's performances on the pitch and guarantees silverware for the club's fanatical support.