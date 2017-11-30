Oliver Bierhoff Claims Liverpool's Emre Can Has a '60-80% Chance' of Moving to Juventus

Speculation has been rife surrounding the future of Liverpool's Emre Can as the midfielder continues to show no signs of committing his long-term future at Anfield, and Germany's assistant manager Oliver Bierhoff has confirmed the worst as he says there's a '60-80% chance' that Can joins Juventus next season.





The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, and his contract with the club is set to expire in the summer, meaning he is able to negotiate a free transfer with club's outside of the Premier League from January 1.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident that negotiations will move forward, the German international's consistent refusal to sign on the dotted line has only exacerbated speculation linking him with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.





However, the Reds have been linked with a free transfer swoop of their own as Can's international teammate, and Schalke star, Leon Goretzka is out of contract in Germany at the end of the season - although Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus have also been linked.





Discussing the future of both players with Tuttosport, Biefhoff said, via Calciomercato: “We’re talking about two important players. They’ll have so many options for the future, they’ll be personal choices.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"In this time England is the top spot financially for those players and after the Premier League, there is also the lure of the powerful Spanish clubs.





“For sure both Emre Can and Goretzka could be successful in Serie A. However, unless Inter Milan return to the top of Italy, if either of these players had to choose Italy, he would only do it for Juventus.”





When asked to weigh up the chances of either player moving to the Serie A, Bierhoff added: “For Goretzka there is not much of a chance, perhaps not even 20%. Emre Can, I think he has a lot more, I would say 60-80%.”