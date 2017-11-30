Paul Clement Eyeing Attacking Additions in January to Resolve Swansea Goalscoring Issues

Swansea City will attempt to land key attacking transfer targets in the January transfer window, according to manager Paul Clement.

The Swans boss told the club's official website of his desire to significantly bolster his forward line when the window opens at the turn of the year.

Swansea are the Premier League's lowest scorers so far this term, and have only bagged seven goals in their 14 league games to date.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

That has led to Clement to inform his scouting network to conduct a wide ranging search for players who can provide competition and add quality to his first-team squad.

He said: “When you see our goalscoring record and our ability to take chances, you can see we need to strengthen the forward positions.

“How many players that will be I don’t know. It’s hard to say at the moment, but certainly I think we need one or two.

Swansea City had fewer shots on target in November than Kurt Zouma. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 30, 2017

“Our recruitment department are working hard to identify good players who can bring us more quality and more help in the forward positions, and who are realistic targets for us.”

Swansea sold talismanic pair Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton respectively in the summer, and their departures from the Liberty Stadium have left a gaping hole in their attacking options.

The South Wales club drafted in Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony from Chelsea and Manchester City to try and replace the goals lost by that duo, but neither has set the world alight as Clement's men struggle to find the back of the net.

Just who exactly Clement and his team are running the rule over remains to be seen, but Swans supporters will be hoping that their team can find some diamonds on the continent or in the lower leagues to help prevent a recurrence of last season's battle against relegation.

