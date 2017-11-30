Real Madrid Supremo Florentino Perez Confident of Offloading Star Striker to Arsenal in £53m Deal

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly confident of being able to offload striker Karim Benzema in the summer - with Arsenal prepared to pay up to £53m.

The Frenchman has enjoyed tremendous success during his eight-and-a-bit seasons at the Bernabeu so far, and has gone largely unchallenged for a place in the starting XI since his arrival on the scene.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

But the 29-year-old has not started off the new campaign particularly well, and as reported by Spanish publication Don Balon, is ready to be cashed in on by Perez, who understands Arsenal are willing to pay a large sum for the former Lyon man.

The Gunners are set to lose talisman Alexis Sanchez in one of the next two transfer windows, with the Chilean having turned down an improved contract to remain at the Emirates.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

At times last season Sanchez was visibly frustrated at the team's shortcomings, and as things stand, will leave the club on a cut-price deal, or for nothing at all.

He was a whisker away from sealing a move to Manchester City on deadline day in the summer, and the Citizens may well come in for him again, but Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt.

Sanchez's departure will increase the need for a big name forward to come in and Benzema, who has been one of the top strikers in Europe over the last 10 years, could be good option for Arsene Wenger.

