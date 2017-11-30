Real Madrid Supremo Florentino Perez Confident of Offloading Star Striker to Arsenal in £53m Deal

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly confident of being able to offload striker Karim Benzema in the summer - with Arsenal prepared to pay up to £53m.

The Frenchman has enjoyed tremendous success during his eight-and-a-bit seasons at the Bernabeu so far, and has gone largely unchallenged for a place in the starting XI since his arrival on the scene.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

But the 29-year-old has not started off the new campaign particularly well, and as reported by Spanish publication Don Balon, is ready to be cashed in on by Perez, who understands Arsenal are willing to pay a large sum for the former Lyon man.

The Gunners are set to lose talisman Alexis Sanchez in one of the next two transfer windows, with the Chilean having turned down an improved contract to remain at the Emirates.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

At times last season Sanchez was visibly frustrated at the team's shortcomings, and as things stand, will leave the club on a cut-price deal, or for nothing at all.

He was a whisker away from sealing a move to Manchester City on deadline day in the summer, and the Citizens may well come in for him again, but Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt.

Sanchez's departure will increase the need for a big name forward to come in and Benzema, who has been one of the top strikers in Europe over the last 10 years, could be good option for Arsene Wenger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters