Sky Pundit Believes Alexis Sanchez Will Only Seal January Move Away From Arsenal Under 1 Condition

Alexis Sanchez was on the scoresheet for Arsenal as they breezed past Huddersfield 5-0 on Wednesday night in the Premier League - leaving fans to further criticise their club's failure to tie the Chilean down to a new contract.

As things stand, the forward will leave the football club in one of the next two windows, but according to Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas, the club would rather keep him until the end of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In Nicholas' view, the only way they will part with Sanchez any sooner is if a tasty offer comes in, rather than accept a majorly cut-price one.

Speaking about Arsene Wenger's recent comments that he and Mesut Ozil would not be sold in the winter window, he said via the Express: "I think you believe him in principle but you don’t know.

"If PSG or Real Madrid or somebody’s going to come in and make a bid for Alexis Sanchez, you have to listen to the money. Arsenal have got lots of money, but they still have to listen to that.





"I’ve still got a feeling that they’ve got a better chance of re-signing Ozil, if it’s feasible. I don’t see another contract for Sanchez but if the right money comes in, £20million, £25million, Arsenal have to think about it."

It has been reported that Sanchez will be targeted by both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in January, with Manchester City still a possibility.

