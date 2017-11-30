Statistic Shows Liverpool Might Be Relying Too Heavily on Mohamed Salah This Season

Mohamed Salah was sidelined by manager Jurgen Klopp at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night, sparking a feeling of discouragement among the Anfield faithful prior to the match.

Despite making a short 25 minute cameo, however, the Egyptian speedster continued in his purple patch of form and netted a brace, effectively ending an open contest between the two sides at 3-0.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Salah has made himself indispensable to the side, as his contribution to the team seems to grow on a weekly basis, in tandem with his brooding confidence.

Despite plying his trade as a winger, the ex-Roma star has broken a record standing 24 years long at Southampton last week - beating all time great Robbie Fowler, for number of goals scored in the first 12 Premier League games (8) with nine.

On Wednesday it became the third time in four matches that the 25-year-old secured a brace, notably all in November, as the Reds continue their pursuit of the hotly contested Champions League positions this term.

Salah has broken a further Liverpool record on the back of his stunning performance last night, having now had a hand in 53.57% of his side's goals this season - scoring 12 and assisting three - which is more than any other Liverpool player has managed this term.

His second half goals were his 11th and 12th in the English topflight this year, placing him atop the current goal scoring table, having registered 43 shots on goal this campaign - Harry Kane sitting just behind on 10 goals.

Liverpool travel away to Brighton next weekend and Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be starting his star forward, following his sensational late appearance, to ensure his side collect three points on Saturday.