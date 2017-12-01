The 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw will take place Friday, Dec. 1 in Moscow.

Host nation Russia will be one of eight teams in the pot 1 and will be pre-assigned to the top position in Group A. The October FIFA World Rankings will be used to place remaining 31 teams in pots 1-4 based on descending order, with the top seven teams joining Russia in pot 1.

After all the teams from pot 1 are placed into groups, the teams in pot 2 will then be placed, followed by pot 3 and then pot 4. The seven other nations in pot 1 will be put in the top position in Groups B through H, while teams in pots 2, 3 and 4 will be drawn into positions randomly within their groups. Additionally, each group will only have one team from each qualifying zone, with the exception of Europe which has 14 teams participating. Each group will have at least one European team, but no more than two, so six groups will have two European teams while two have only one.

The 2018 World Cup will start on June 14 and end July 15.

Find out how to watch the draw below.

How to Watch

Time: 10 a.m. EST

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.