Arsenal Boosted in Chase for Andre Gomez After New Manager Gennaro Gettuso Slams Striker

New AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has suggested that £33m striker Andre Silva could be sold in January, with Arsenal thought to be interested.

Arsenal lost out to Milan in the summer, but according to Le 10 Sport remain interested in signing the Portuguese striker. However, the north London side could face competition from Barcelona who have also been tracking the AC Milan man.

Silva has impressed in the Europa League with his seven goals making him the club's top scorer in the competition, but the 22-year-old is yet to find the net in the league this season, causing to Gattuso to question Silva's future at the club.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"He is a player with great qualities and is also very young, I think he has a good rating in the transfer market. He can be sold easily, especially since I have not seen him do a one-two in a long time."

These comments have reportedly reignited Arsene Wenger's interest in the player. The Arsenal manager will be looking for attacking reinforcements as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil remain unlikely to sign new contracts with the club.

Arsenal face Manchester United next at the Emirates Stadium in the late kick off on Saturday. Wenger's side have not lost at home in the league this season and they will be hoping to continue their good goal scoring form against the Premier League's best defence.