Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview: Classic Encounter, Form, Team News & More

Manchester United and Arsenal will go head to head in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils will be looking to keep pace with rivals Manchester City at the top of the table, while Arsenal may require all three points to remain within the top four places.

Arsenal came out on top the last time these two sides met, via goals from former United Danny Welbeck and Granit Xhaka, while the clubs drew in the reverse fixture last term.

With two of the Premier League's currentop four meeting, expect this encounter to have significant implications on the title race.

Classic Encounter

Back in 2011, United put eight past Arsenal with a resounding 8-2 win. A Wayne Rooney hat-trick and goals from Ashley Young, Park Ji-sung, Danny Welbeck, and Nani propelled United, while Theo Walcott and Robin van Persie grabbed consolation goals for the Gunners.

This time out, the clubs are on a much more level playing field, and such a resounding result is unlikely to say the least.

Key Battle





Romelu Lukaku vs Alexis Sanchez

United's top scorer Romelu Lukaku has made a fine start to his Old Trafford career, finding the back of the net eight times in the Premier League. However, Lukaku has struggled to maintain his goalscoring form in recent games, with some fans questioning his place in the team.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Arsenal's own chief attacking force, Alexis Sanchez, has found goals hard to come by this season. Sanchez has managed only four strikes this term after rumours emerged linking him with a move away.

United and Arsenal will hope their attacking jewels rediscover their goalscoring touch in time for their crunch encounter.

Team News

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones were left out of United's squad to face Watford earlier in the week as a result of injuries and both will again be absent. Nemanja Matic is unlikely to feature after sustaining an injury against Watford, while Michael Carrick is not expected to return after only recently resuming training.

Arsenal will not be able to call upon the services of striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has been sidelined by a groin injury. Sanchez also sustained a hamstring injury, but the Chilean is expected to return to fitness in time for Saturday's match. Meanwhile, Santi Cazorla will undergo a ninth surgery in his recovery from an Achilles injury, further delaying his return.



