Barcelona Director Watches as Gremio Duo Shine in Copa Libertadores Final

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Despite his disappointing early exit from the Copa Libertadores final, after succumbing to an injury that ended his participation in the 3-1 aggregate win over Lanus, Gremio star Arthur ended the match on a happy note with the influential performance over two legs catching the eye of Robert Fernandez.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the Barcelona sporting director was in attendance for both fixtures, casting an eye over Arthur and Luan, who clinched the final's MVP and tournament's best player respectively.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Up until his injury, the industrious 21-year-old Arthur was bossing the midfield and rightly earned the award for most valuable player in the final, before limping off five minutes into the second half. 

Nevertheless, the three-time winners managed to hold on to a slender lead and finish as champions, thanks to goals from Fernandinho and Luan.

Statistics from the game demonstrated the individual brilliance of Arthur in the match, before his premature end, winning ten out of the thirteen duels he participated in and also influencing proceedings the most in the first half, controlling the tempo of the match with 47 touches. 

Speaking after their third Copa Libertadores victory, Arthur was pleased with his teams display even though he didn't play a part till the end.

"We played a great game and we deserved to win the final, now we are going to celebrate it with our fans, because it is a historic title for all of us and for the club".

Now the Imortal Tricolor look forward to a potential match with back-to-back Champions League holders Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, should Los Blancos progress to the final.

