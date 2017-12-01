Catalan Report Claims Liverpool Have Settled on Coutinho Price Amid Persistent Barcelona Interest

Following Barcelona's seemingly unrelenting interest in Brazilian superstar Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool have supposedly yielded to the Blaugrana's pursuit of the midfielder and named their price.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Coutinho in the summer, with the player himself pushing to get his move by handing in a formal transfer request on the eve of Liverpool's first league game of the season.

However, the Reds were stoic in their stance regarding the sale of Coutinho and now the 25-year-old has looked as though he's back to his brilliant best at Anfield.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Though with the January transfer window set to open next month, speculation surrounding the Brazilian's future has resurfaced, with Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo reporting the Reds would now be open to the idea of selling their number 10, but for nothing less than €145m.





The Blaugrana were left frustrated in the summer transfer window with Liverpool rebuffing three separate offers for Coutinho, though most of the add-on fees attached to the offers were dependant on the Brazilian fulfilling a plethora of unrealistic criteria throughout his time at Camp Nou.

Barça Set to Renew Interest in Coutinho as Report Claims Liverpool Will Accept Fee in Instalments @callumrc96 https://t.co/GnFDIOQmUO — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) November 29, 2017

Thus Liverpool constantly turned the Catalan outfit away, only quoting a price of €200m on transfer deadline day to serve as a deterrent.

Despite Liverpool's ostensibly definitive stance on the sale of Coutinho, Barcelona will not be dissuaded in their pursuit of the man they view as the natural successor to Andres Iniesta and will continue to try break down Liverpool's resolve and potentially acquire the Brazilian at a cut-rate price.

Should Barcelona manage to secure the services of Coutinho in January, he would be unable to turn out for the Blaugrana in the Champions League. However, he could be utilised as a very important component of the midfield as Ernesto Valverde's men look to reclaim the league title from fierce rivals Real Madrid.