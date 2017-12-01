Chelsea Man Pedro Shows His Class With Message to Injury-Stricken Compatriot Santi Cazorla

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Chelsea and Spain forward Pedro has taken to social media to wish Arsenal man Santi Cazorla a speedy recovery following yet another injury setback.

Cazorla has not played a minute of football since October 2016, having undergone a number of operations in order to correct an tendon problem in his right foot, with the Spaniard even needing an area of tissue grafted on to his ankle from his arm.

FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-BASEL

Now, earlier this week, Cazorla announced he is set to go under the knife once again, having suffered yet another setback on his long road to recovery, with the latest blow casting his footballing career further into doubt. 

With the 32-year-old potentially facing a premature end to his bright career, a number of fellow professionals have wished Cazorla luck, including fellow Spain international, Pedro.

Ánimo crack, volverás a tope muy pronto. Eres un grande!!! 💪 #AnimoSanti @santicazorla

A post shared by Pedro Rodriguez Ledesma (@_pedro17_) on

Taking to Instagram, Pedro wrote: "Courage mate, you’ll come back soon. You are strong! #AnimoSanti"

Cazorla announced earlier in the week his return to training would be delayed once again, saying: "There is some discomfort in the tendon that has emerged over the last few days. 

"I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of my return to the training ground. I maintain the dream and motivation to enjoy my great passion of soccer." 

