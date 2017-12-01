Conte Gives Update on Chelsea's Injured Stars & Says He Won't Challenge FA's Misconduct Charge

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues only have two injury worries heading into the weekend, with a crucial fixture against Newcastle coming up.

While Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy have returned to full training, David Luiz and Charly Musonda remained sidelined and won't take any part in Saturday's game.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"Luiz and Musonda are out," the Italian said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. "Batshuayi and Kenedy have just started to work with us and they need a bit of time to be in the best physical condition.

"Now he [Luiz] is having treatment in his knee. How long? It is not simple to understand how much longer this injury. At the same time I think the doctor is doing the best."

The manager, who was charged for misconduct after being sent off while his team played Swansea on Wednesday, has confirmed that he will not contest the FA's decision and will pay whatever he's fined.

His actions, though, could result in a touchline ban. But given the fact that he's a first-time offender and that he apologised after the game, he could escape with just a fine.

"I think it is right to accept and to pay the fine," he said. "As I said after the game and you know very well what happened. If the referee took this decision I have to respect and will respect the decision and pay the fine.

"The referee has to learn something as well, as Swansea were wasting time and the referee has to protect the team that wants to play football. I said twice that they were trying to waste time, but I shouted this.

"I accept the decision."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters