Conte Gives Update on Chelsea's Injured Stars & Says He Won't Challenge FA's Misconduct Charge

Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues only have two injury worries heading into the weekend, with a crucial fixture against Newcastle coming up.

While Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy have returned to full training, David Luiz and Charly Musonda remained sidelined and won't take any part in Saturday's game.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"Luiz and Musonda are out," the Italian said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. "Batshuayi and Kenedy have just started to work with us and they need a bit of time to be in the best physical condition.

"Now he [Luiz] is having treatment in his knee. How long? It is not simple to understand how much longer this injury. At the same time I think the doctor is doing the best."

Conte confirms that David Luiz is having treatment for his knee injury but hasn't put a time frame on a return to action for the defender. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2017

The manager, who was charged for misconduct after being sent off while his team played Swansea on Wednesday, has confirmed that he will not contest the FA's decision and will pay whatever he's fined.

His actions, though, could result in a touchline ban. But given the fact that he's a first-time offender and that he apologised after the game, he could escape with just a fine.

"I think it is right to accept and to pay the fine," he said. "As I said after the game and you know very well what happened. If the referee took this decision I have to respect and will respect the decision and pay the fine.

"The referee has to learn something as well, as Swansea were wasting time and the referee has to protect the team that wants to play football. I said twice that they were trying to waste time, but I shouted this.

"I accept the decision."