Jose Mourinho Vows to Attack With '11 Players' When Man Utd Face Arsenal on Saturday

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told reporters that his side will be attacking with all 11 players against Arsenal on Saturday - when they're in possession.

The Portuguese tactician is set for another date with his arch-rival Arsene Wenger, and will take his team to the Emirates Stadium in the hopes of inflicting some damage.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Mourinho insisted that everyone, including his keeper, will be focused on attacking, as well as protecting their goal.

“When we have the ball we are going to attack with 11 players because the goalkeeper knows what to do when we have the ball and when Arsenal have the ball we will defend with 11," he said.

“It depends with what you think about risk, I think in the beginning of football, the guy who decides to say defenders, attackers, this guy was bad.

“Because everybody has to defend and attack, especially in modern football. So for me you can say what you want, my goalkeeper needs to know what to do when his team has the ball, how to attack, and my striker needs to know how to defend and what to do, this is simple, for me is simple.”

Mourinho's defensive tactics have become quite famous over the years. And many expect that he will set his team up in a manner that simply won't have them lose. But if the manager is to be believed, we could have a really entertaining clash on our hands this weekend.

