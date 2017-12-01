Journalist Claims Tottenham Boss Pochettino Still Keen on Signing Everton Midfielder Ross Barkley

December 01, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly intends to make a second attempt to land Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, after Spurs failed to sign him during the summer.

Football.London chief Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has claimed that the Argentine manager would love to bring Barkley to London. 

Spurs were bidding for the Englishman in June, but Everton initially denied them the chance to get him and, instead, favoured a move to Chelsea.  However, although negotiations seemed almost concluded, it was Barkley himself to have a change of heart and opted to remain at Goodison Park. 

The 23-year-old is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season and newly appointed Everton manager Sam Allardyce might see him as a good opportunity to earn money to spend on new players during the winter.

Asked about it during a Q&A on the football.london website, Gold said: "He’s a player that the Spurs boss is a big admirer of and the feeling is mutual with Barkley. The trouble is dealing with Everton. 

"They did not want to deal with Tottenham towards the end of the window and the deal with Chelsea progressed instead, only for Barkley to turn it down. Spurs will now have to hope that Everton accept a reduced offer for a player with just six months left on his contract who can leave for free in the summer." 

He continued: "Sam Allardyce may want that money to bring in new players to forge his new squad rather than keep a player who wants to leave. Barkley can rotate with both Eriksen and Dembele/Winks and Pochettino reportedly sees his long-term future in the latter position.

