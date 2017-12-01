Kevin Nolan Claims Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Overplayed 'Lack of Financial Backing' From Board

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Ex-Newcastle midfielder Kevin Nolan believes Rafa Benitez was backed by the owners in the summer, despite the Newcastle manager's insistence otherwise.

Nolan, 35, spent two and a half seasons at Newcastle since joining from Bolton in 2009, helping them achieve instant promotion following relegation.

Rafa Benitez also had such a deja vu experience in his first few months in charge. The Spaniard was unable to steer the club away from relegation for the second time in seven years, but returned at the first attempt.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The former Liverpool manager has frequently stated the lack of financial support received by owner Mike Ashley, believing a top-ten finish to be an uphill task.

Nolan, now manager for Notts County, is not convinced the fewer resources are the main reason or indeed true.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (via the Chronicle), the former midfielder said: "Rafa played on it a lot in the early months of the season. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It seemed it was more about Rafa Benitez, than the team at the time. When they got over that they got a few results and got a bit of a mentality and a winning run going. Now, it's turned over because they have lost four on the spin."

Since beating Crystal Palace in October, the Magpies have since lost four of their last five matches against Burnley, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Watford. 

"And I think he always tries to bring out a few bits to remind people 'We're not supposed to be here'. Listen, he's spent a lot of money on that squad last year and this year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"He's probably spent a lot more money than his rivals have, so, for me, with the way they are up there, with the expectancy of the crowd and the town and what goes up there, he might be trying to kid them a bit, and make sure they don't get on his back too early."

Despite torrid form in the last few weeks, Newcastle sit 12th in the table, but face the daunting task of trying to get a result at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters