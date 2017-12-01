Liverpool New Boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'Loving' Life Under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain claims he has taken to life on Merseyside very quickly and is relishing the challenges ahead.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in the summer, marking the end of a six-year stay at Arsenal for a fee in the region of £35m.

Oxlade-Chamberlain got off to a sluggish start in the new chapter of his career with his boyhood club, but has recently got back on track with some fine performances for the Reds of late.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The England international has enjoyed his first few months at Anfield and is thankful for the chance, when speaking to the official Liverpool FC site.

"I'm loving being at the club, playing for the manager and playing for the fans and playing for the boys," he said.

"It's been a really good experience so far, and I think we want to be doing better and push up the league."

Wednesday night's win over Stoke City means Liverpool have now won four of their last five Premier League outings and sit fifth in the table. The recent form comes on the back of poor results that plunged Juergen Klopp's side into limbo.

"I came to play for Liverpool in big games and to be a player that's trusted in those big games to do a job," Oxlade-Chamberlain added.

"It's obviously nice for the manager to put you in and show faith, then it's up to me to repay that faith with good performances.

The former Southampton player then commented on the contrasting systems between the Gunners and his current club.

"It's a different style of play here. It's very intense. To change after six or seven years, it makes the change a bit more vast and drastic.

"It's pressing and counter-pressing, and what areas he wants to win the ball back is more specific, and I've had to learn those things a little bit."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"I've definitely got the idea and I know in my head what he demands," added Oxlade-Chamberlain. "I feel that I'm in a really good place physically, and I think I've made strides in that respect, with how intense the training is here and how demanding the manager is"

