Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Reveals Tweet He Was Forced to Delete During Southampton Win

Manchester City defender and chief social media comedian Benjamin Mendy has revealed the tweet he was forced to delete as teammate Raheem Sterling grabbed his side's stoppage-time winner in their 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday evening.

As the scores were tightly poised at 1-1 on a chilly night at the Etihad Stadium, it looked as though the Saints were to become just the second team this season to take points off Pep Guardiola's side after Everton managed a draw earlier in the campaign.

I'm dying. Your man Mendy was already on the field trying to get his Snapchat on with Raheem after the goal. Game wasn't even over but Mendy stays true to the brand. pic.twitter.com/PyJ6ARgOyP — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) November 29, 2017

Just three days earlier the Citizens had snatched all three points with a rather fortuitous Sterling goal late on, as they eventually ran out 2-1 winners over Huddersfield Town.

However, despite their late comeback over the Terriers on Sunday afternoon, Wednesday evening finally looked to be the time City would come unstuck and be forced to bring an end to their 18-game long run of wins in all competitions.

Nooooo 😕 15mns still common boys !!!! — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

But, as he had done at the weekend, the England international found the breakthrough, this time six minutes into added on time, sparking scenes of sheer jubilation inside the Etihad.

Defender Mendy, who is currently enduring an estimated eight-month long spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury, has yet to really make an impact on the pitch for the north west giants since his around £50m move to the Premier League from Monaco in the summer, however he certainly has had one off it.

Ruptured ACL but who cares after a 95th minute winner 😂😂😂😂 #LookAtMeRunning 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kphW7mNZTH — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

During his short time in English football, the 23-year-old has become famed for his social media use, and Wednesday evening was no different.

As ever, the France international sent out a series of tweets during the 90 minutes, however it was the one after they were up which proved to be the most memorable of the night.

Sterlinggggggggggggg ahahahaha awowwwwwwww — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

Mendy admitted things looked bleak for his side at 1-1 and he was preparing a post surrounding City's streak finally being broken, however as Sterling netted the winner, he was forced to delete the tweet - something he hilariously recalled following the full-time whistle.

“Was starting my tweet with « the streak is over ... » deleted that quick as f*** ____ what a finish !!!”, the defender posted via his official Twitter account.

Was starting my tweet with « the streak is over ... » deleted that quick as f*** 😂😂😂😂 what a finish !!! — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

The Citizens are no strangers to last-minute drama, especially at the Etihad Stadium, and the club's supporters will be hoping that the left-back is as entertaining on the field as he is off it when he finally returns to action next year.