Man City Star's Agent Reveals Player's Desire to See Out Contract & Dismisses Talk Over January Move

Yaya Toure's agent has revealed his client's plans for the January transfer window after being restricted to the odd cup game under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this season.

The Ivorian's contract will run out in the summer which will mark the end of a remarkable eight year spell at the Etihad, after signing from Barcelona for £24m in 2010.

But could he be on his way out of the club before his contract expires? According to his agent Dimitry Seluk's Twitter, the answer is a most definite no.

He said: "Many clubs have asked for Yaya Toure. He will not go anywhere in the winter transfer window, 100 per cent. Please don't worry. Yaya will stay at Man City until the end of the season. He will respect his contract. Yaya loves the club and remains fully committed to Manchester City."





The 34-year-old has failed to make the bench in the past couple of matches after Guardiola became impressed with young star Aleksandar Zinchenko's performances in training - maybe a sign of the times at the club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As his glittering career looks to be coming to an end, he may want to stay for one last seemingly inevitable Premier League winners medal as City appear to be running away in the title chase this year.

He has already won two league titles with the club, whilst also collecting two League Cups and two FA Cups - another Champions League Winners medal to add to the one he gained with Barcelona in 2009 might just be the cherry on top.