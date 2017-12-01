Mauricio Pochettino Offers Explanation Behind Key Spurs Duo's Underwhelming Form

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has leapt to the defence of two of Tottenham's key attackers amid accusations that both stars are under-performing.

Spurs fans have levelled criticism at Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli for their displays in recent mates - form that has seen the north Londoners win just one of their last five Premier League matches.

In quotes published by football.london, Pochettino sought to offer an explanation behind Eriksen's perceived tiredness but refuted that Alli was suffering from any type of lethargy or lack of form.

He said: "You know, a player like Christian Eriksen maybe can be a little bit tired - but mental more than physical, because in the last international duty he played two amazing games to try to qualify for the World Cup, and he cannot rest, he cannot stop.

"Maybe he struggles a little bit but his condition is fantastic because after every game the stats are unbelievable from him. But maybe I can agree that there may be some mental tiredness. It's maybe possible.

"But other players? I think no. Dele Alli wasn't involved in the first three Champions League games and we've rotated different players or managed their fitness. I think that is not the reason today why the team has struggled in the last few games to get a positive result."

Pochettino then revealed possible plans to hand Eriksen a breather as he admitted that some of his Tottenham players could be suffering from slight burnout.

He added: "Maybe him and Eric Dier that is playing a lot. Maybe Davinson Sanchez. It's the same group, the players that travel a lot and were involved in nearly all the games. Maybe they can feel a little bit tired about competing, because it's not because you run and the effect on your physique.

"It's your mind as well and then when you're an offensive player you always expend more energy than in other positions because people expect that you will create something, and for that it's an amazing energy that you expend. 

"We are trying to provide him and different players more time to rest and recover, with different strategies, and trying to help."

