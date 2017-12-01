How to Watch Napoli vs. Juventus: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Napoli vs. Juventus in Serie A on Dec. 1.

By Nihal Kolur
December 01, 2017

Juventus travel to Naples on Friday to face Napoli in a Serie A match.

Napoli currently sit atop the Serie A table with 38 points from 12 wins and 2 draws on the season. Maurizio Sarri's side has a +26 goal differential, matched only by Juventus. Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is just one goal shy of equaling the club's all-time goal scoring record (115) set by Diego Maradona.

Juventus enter Friday in third place on the table with 34 points from 14 games. Argentine forward Paulo Dybala has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 goals in 11 matches. However, striker Gonzalo Higuain will be sidelined on Friday due to a hand injury.

Expect to see first-team squads in a crucial early season match between two of Italy's best teams.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Dec. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

