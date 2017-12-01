Real Madrid Ahead of Manchester United in Race to Sign Chelsea Star in January

December 01, 2017

Manchester United are set to be beaten to the signing of Chelsea defender David Luiz by Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos have endured a stuttering start to the season as they find themselves already eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Pepe joined Turkish giants Besiktas in the summer, marking the end of a ten-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Jesus Vallejo returned from his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt with scope to add depth, but has since struggled for game time, due to the starting duo of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

According to notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, Madrid are ready to act fast to solve such problems and have already agreed a move for David Luiz to move on loan, with option to buy.

Though being a familiar figure in his first season since returning from Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian international has since found himself behind Andreas Christensen in the pecking order of late.

Like Vallejo, Christensen also returned on loan from the Bundesliga - with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Manchester United's interest has been reported in recent days from the Daily Express, as Jose Mourinho previously worked with David Luiz, also during his second stint at Chelsea.

The Red Devils have some transfer history with Chelsea having signed Juan Mata years ago, and Nemanja Matic in the past summer, but look to be beaten by los Galacticos for the defender.

Madrid themselves have conceded as many league goals as Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, so should be motivated to complete the signing.

