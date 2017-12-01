Spurs Reignite Interest in Manuel Lanzini Amid Liverpool January Bid Speculation

Tottenham have reignited their interest in luring Manuel Lanzini away from West Ham United, according to ESPN.

Sources from both Premier League clubs have revealed that Spurs have been forced to return for the Hammers star after reports suggested that rivals Liverpool were monitoring the 24-year-old's situation in west London.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be a big admirer of his Argentinian compatriot, and could see him as a possible alternative playmaker to Christian Eriksen, who Pochettino stated was looking mentally tired after a number of taxing games for club and country.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Lanzini has, ironically, bagged three goals against the Lilywhites since he moved to West Ham, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Pochettino base much of his desire to bring the midfielder to White Hart Lane on those displays.

Lanzini is currently contracted to the Irons until the summer of 2020 and, even with that lengthy deal, West Ham would demand a huge fee to even contemplate parting with their star man.

Manager David Moyes will be acutely aware that selling one of his most creative players would lead to public outcry from the club's supporters, and do little to appease those who are already unhappy wit the start Moyes has made to life at the London Stadium.

Liverpool were supposedly weighing up a move for Lanzini as a replacement for Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, with some media outlets claiming that the Reds would hand him a handsome salary to join them if Coutinho departed for Catalonia.

Whether Jurgen Klopp still harbours ambitions to bring him to Anfield is up for debate, but Spurs will be mortified if they lose out on Lanzini to a top flight rival.

Lanzini has made 83 appearances in all competitions for West Ham over the past two-and-a-half seasons, with 16 goals and 10 assists picked up in that time.

