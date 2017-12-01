VIDEO: Man City Release In-Tunnel Footage of Players' Reactions Following Dramatic Southampton Win

Manchester City have released in-tunnel video footage following their last-minute 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday evening showing the players' reactions after they snatched all three points.

Pep Guardiola's outfit looked to be heading for only their second dropped points of the season as they struggled to break down the Saints in the closing minutes.

With the scores tightly poised at 1-1 and deep into stoppage-time many Citizens fans had already given up on their side grabbing the win and saw fit to find their nearest exit and head home.

However, in the sixth minute of added time Raheem Sterling found the back of the net with a delicious curling effort from the edge of the area to spark scenes of mass celebration inside the Etihad stadium, both in the stands and on the pitch.

The three points stretched City's winning run to 19 games across all competitions, with 12 of those coming in the Premier League, and maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City have won every game in September, October and November.



Usually, as the players disappear back down the tunnel at full-time that's it. You hear their words and see a small number of pictures following the result, but, unless you're extremely lucky, you do not get to see what emotions are displayed in the immediate aftermath.

However, the north west giants have released in-tunnel footage, via their official YouTube channel, following the immediate fallout of the win, which depicts some truly brilliant scenes.

Firstly you notice the disappointment of the Southampton players, who troop past the camera after realising all their hard work has offered no reward.

Then come Guardiola's outfit, led by the man himself, who remains calm but congratulates those around him.

Following the Spaniard are defenders Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi, who pass arm-in-arm screaming: "Yeah, yeah!"; comments swiftly complemented by Gabriel Jesus' "Yes!"

As they make tracks for their dressing room goalkeeper Ederson is spotted banging on the see-through wall inside the tunnel, which houses ecstatic City fans on the other side, and shouting at the top of his voice.





However, as everyone has dispersed, then appears the man of the moment, Sterling, who, following his media conversations on the pitch, wanders alone down the tunnel before looking straight into the camera and shouting "Woooo!"

It is not everyday you get to see your stars' immediate reaction to such a momentous occasion as a last-minute winner, and it is also fantastic insight into how much three vital points in the title chase really means.