West Ham Fans Fuming at Youth Player Posting Wayne Rooney Goal in Appreciation

West Ham youth player Moses Makasi felt the wrath of his own fans after posting his appreciation for Wayne Rooney's first ever Everton hat-trick.

Both sides were completely out of form coming into the clash on Wednesday night at Goodison Park, but it was Everton who ran out winner with a convincing 4-0 victory.

The home side were easily superior in the first half with Rooney scoring a rebounded penalty, then converting Tom Davies' deflected cross.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Hammers eventually got a penalty of their own, but Jordan Pickford denied Manuel Lanzini. Rooney completed his hat-trick not long after, firing in from the half-way line after Joe Hart's poor clearance, before Ashley Williams - who gave away the earlier penalty - scored the fourth with a header.

It was a great way for David Unsworth to step down as manager, following the announcement Sam Allardyce would take over.

However, it was just the second loss in three matches for David Moyes since Slaven Bilic was relieved of his duties after the loss to Liverpool.

West Ham fans were rightfully unhappy with the result that keeps them in the bottom three, but such feelings were only amplified by Under-23 player Moses Makasi's applauding Rooney on his first ever Everton hat-trick.

Moses Makasi looks gutted that the team he is employed by are losing 3-0.. pic.twitter.com/DJeSGVbNKg — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) November 29, 2017

On Snapchat, the 22-year-old captioned the achievement with "Wayne Rooney what a player," and soon felt the backlash.

Moses Makasi (youth team) Snapchatting about Rooney whilst we’re 3-0 down sums our club up. Not one degree of respect to that badge they wear. He can fuck himself and I hope he gets a career ending injury. — Aran (@AranNicolWHUFC) November 30, 2017

I thought our only positive was that our U23s could still be turned to, but @moses_makasi knocking one out over Wayne Rooney tonight has erased even that small shred of optimism. — Leo (@leogowing23) November 29, 2017

Unfortunately for supporters their next few matches are considerably more difficult. The Hammers face the daunting task of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next three Premier League matches.