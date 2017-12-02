Brighton Ace Dale Stephens Aims for Priceless Victory Over Liverpool to End Home Hoodoo

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Dale Stephens has his side are aiming for victory against Liverpool this weekend, as they look to end their lengthy record of home draws at the AMEX Stadium.

The Seagulls have never drawn fives home league games in a row in their history, but have seen their last four fixtures on their own turf end with the honours even.

In an interview with The Argus, Stephens conceded that his side have been frustrated with their inability to see off victories in-front of their own fans, and claimed that the team would be looking for a win against the Reds on Saturday. Stephens claimed:

"No-one wants to draw many games at home. You have this tag where you are unbeaten but you are sort of killing yourself in a way.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“I would rather lose and win than draw a couple. We need to stick to what we are good at, do what we’ve always done, and it’s going to turn for us at home. It is probably a tad disappointing.





"The performances have been good generally without getting the points we have warranted. We are not getting beat. We are still confident and very much looking forward to another home game."

Despite their frustrations with home draws, Chris Hughton's side have made an excellent start to life in the Premier League after being promoted last season. They currently sit 10th in the league, having only lost five of their opening 15 league matches.

Liverpool lie fifth in the league, with Mohamed Salah's stunning performances proving pivotal to the Reds' improving form.